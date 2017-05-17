Don't expect an iPad Mini 5: Apple might 'phase out' its smallest tabletPocket-lint
- A BGR source says Apple plans to "discontinue" iPad Mini
- The compact tablet has been "sized out of its own category"
- People are likely buying iPhone 7 Plus rather than iPad Mini
- Apparently, the sales numbers are “very clear”
- Does this mean the iPad Mini line is about to be killed?
- Apple hasn't confirmed, we may hear more at WWDC 2017
The iPad Mini line might soon be no more.
The last iPad Mini, the iPad Mini 4, was announced along with the iPad Pro in late 2015. And then, this spring, Apple upgraded it slightly with increased storage. That means we are way over due for a refresh. So, will Apple use its upcoming WWDC conference to announce an iPad Mini 5? Nope, according to anonymous BGR source, which claimed Apple plans to "phase out" or "discontinue" the compact tablet.
The report suggested that iPad Mini has been "sized out of its own category", likely thanks to the iPhone 7 Plus. Most people don't want to spend their money on an new entry-level iPad when they can just get a larger iPhone, it seems. But that's not just speculation. Apparently, the sales numbers are “very clear” - and the primary reason why the company plans to "eliminate" the iPad Mini.
Keep in mind none of this information is confirmed. Also, other reports have indicated Apple plans to introduce a 10.5-inch iPad while keeping both its 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch tablets. Doing so could make the 7.9-inch tablet even more obsolete. We've of course contacted the company for a comment and will update if we hear more. We might even learn more at WWDC 2017 next month.
Check out Pocket-lint's WWDC 2017 guide for more details about what to expect from the conference.
Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: The best tablets and 2-in-1 devices available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
Don't expect an iPad Mini 5: Apple might 'phase out' its smallest tablet
Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
- Don't expect an iPad Mini 5: Apple might 'phase out' its smallest tablet
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- Hurry! Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablets are £25 off right now
- Does this leak prove Motorola is working on a new Android tablet?
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Perfect entertainment... for a price
- Tablets for kids: How to setup an Amazon Fire tablet for children
- Best Apple iPad (2017) cases: Protect your new 9.7-inch iPad
- New Apple iPad (2017) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: What's the difference?
- New Apple iPad (2017) vs iPad Air 2: What's the difference?
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
- HTC U11: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
- Sony Alpha A99 II review: Proving that translucent can triumph
Comments