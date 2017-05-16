Google Assistant might hit iPhone, Photos, and your kitchen this week

Google Assistant is coming to the iPhone, the Google Photos app, and GE home appliances like refrigerators, a new report has claimed.

According to Bloomberg, Google will announce an expansion of its voice assistant during the Google I/O developers conference this week. The Mountain View, California-based company will announce a standalone Google Assistant app for the iPhone on 17 May. As we reported earlier, thanks to a leak from Android Police, the app should arrive first in the US, but Google is working to launch it in other countries.

The iPhone version of Assistant will take commands via voice and integrate with other Google apps on the iPhone. So, for instance, you could ask to see Assistant to play a video and it will appear via the YouTube app installed on your device. Google Assistant will also show up in Google's Photos app somehow, which Bloomberg said is further being updated so that it can create a physical coffee table photo book.

You will be able to order the physical, printed books - complied with pictures from the Photos app - and get them shipped to your homes. There will be multiple types of books, with one option costing $10 per book. And, finally, Google plans to integrate it Assistant into GE home appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washers and dryers, giving you voice control over those devices.

You will be able to ask Google Assistant how many cleaning pods are left in the dishwasher, for instance. Check out Pocket-lint's Google I/O 2017 round-up to see what else might be announced this week.