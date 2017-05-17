Alexa is now available on Fire tablets in the UKPocket-lint
Amazon is pushing an update to its Fire tablets enabling the Alexa service in the UK. This has been available in the US since October last year, but now makes its way to users this side of the pond.
Alexa will be available on a wide range of Fire tablets, so if you've bought one recently you'll be getting it on your tablet. Note that this is different to the Alexa app that is used to manage an Echo: Alexa on your tablet is fully integrated.
You can access Alexa on your Fire tablet with a long press on the home button and you'll get a blue listening line appear at the bottom of your screen. There's no hotword activation on tablets.
Then you speak to Alexa as you would speak to an Echo, with full support for the services that the Echo offers.
That means you'll be able to set timers, ask about the weather, ask Alexa to play music, check your weight with Fitbit, turn off your heating and so on.
The best thing is that if you already have an Alexa device (Echo, Echo Dot) already setup, then you won't have to do it all again, as Alexa on your tablet will know what skills you have and what links you've already made.
Information delivered by Alexa on your tablet comes in the form of cards and it can open apps to serve you the information you want.
Alexa will be on the new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets, as well as the Fire HD 8. It will also be pushed out to the existing Fire HD 8 via a software update in the coming weeks. Amazon has also confirmed that it will be coming to older Fire tablets in the future.
Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: The best tablets and 2-in-1 devices available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
Alexa is now available on Fire tablets in the UK
Amazon now offers an even better Fire tablet for kids
- Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get hardware refresh, larger tablet drops to £79.99
- Don't expect an iPad Mini 5: Apple might 'phase out' its smallest tablet
- Amazon now offers an even better Fire tablet for kids
- Alexa is now available on Fire tablets in the UK
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- Hurry! Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablets are £25 off right now
- Does this leak prove Motorola is working on a new Android tablet?
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Perfect entertainment... for a price
- Tablets for kids: How to setup an Amazon Fire tablet for children
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get hardware refresh, larger tablet drops to £79.99
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- How to watch Google I/O 2017 and what to expect from the Google developer conference
- OnePlus 5: What's the story so far?
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
- This Augmented Reality Climbing Wall will let you play Pong while holding on for dear life
- LG V30 will be first LG phone in three years with an OLED screen
- Seat Ateca review: A genuine Qashqai alternative
Comments