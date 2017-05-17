Amazon now offers an even better Fire tablet for kidsPocket-lint
Amazon has updated its Fire tablets and in the process has expanded the Kids Edition to the Fire HD 8, meaning there's now a larger tablet designed specifically for your kids.
The updated Fire HD 8 tablet sits at the heart of the package and as the name suggests it has an 8-inch HD display, giving you even more play space over the regular 7-inch model.
The new Kids Edition will come with a foam bumper case that's practically indestructible, meaning it's easy to grip and protected against drops. If that wasn't enough the Kids Edition comes with a 2-year quibble-free warranty, so if your child destroys the tablet, Amazon will replace it.
However, it's on the content side where Amazon's Fire for Kids really appeals. The new larger tablet, like the original 7-inch version, both come with a 1-year subscription to Kindle for Kids.
This subscription (normally £3.99 a month) means that you can access a whole range of content specifically for children from apps, to videos, to books. The great thing is that you can setup the child's profile to ensure you get age-appropriate content.
The new Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is good value for money too, as you get everything or £129.99 - the some total of the tablet, cover and subscription would take you over that if you bought them separately.
Finally, because this is a normal tablet in a case, if you want use it without, or your child grows out of it, you simply remove the cover.
It will be shipping from 7 June.
Amazon now offers an even better Fire tablet for kids
