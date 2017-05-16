Automatic screenshots are the latest Nintendo Switch problem. Do you have it?Pocket-lint
The Nintendo Switch is without doubt a fantastic console and has helped to revive Nintendo after the failings of the Wii U. But, like other games consoles, it's not without its faults and the most recent one that some users have encountered, is the Switch taking several screenshots automatically.
It's not a major problem by any stretch, but it's something that shouldn't be happening. The console will take screenshots every second or so, without users pressing the screenshot button. Some have even noticed the console will wake itself up to take some, too.
The majority of users that have come across the issue have also installed Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, so the thinking is the game is causing the problem. However the game hasn't been running in some cases and screenshots are still being taken. In this video livestream of the game, you can see "Capture taken" appearing in the top left of the screen.
Nintendo has yet to comment on the issue or release an official update to fix the issue, although software version 2.30 has just been released and includes "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience".
It's the same line the games company uses for a lot of its software updates, so it's not clear if this will solve the problem, as it may just be coincidental timing. It's not the first time the Switch has encountered problems, as some users reported dead pixels on the screen.
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- Automatic screenshots are the latest Nintendo Switch problem. Do you have it?
- The Legend of Zelda coming to iPhone and Android
- Could a Nintendo Switch Mini be in the works?
- 6 things we'd like to see in The Sims Mobile
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- PlayStation E3 2017 press conference: When is it and will it be streamed live online?
- The Nintendo Switch accessory we've all been waiting for is coming in June
- 40 per cent of all console games sold will be digital downloads within months, says EA
- Prey review: Survival horror sci-fi that's well worth hunting down
- LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-free
- Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
- HTC U11 preview: Easy squeezy, liquid surface pleasy
- HTC U11: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- HTC U11 vs HTC 10: What's the difference?
- HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the difference?
- Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
- Google I/O 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Automatic screenshots are the latest Nintendo Switch problem. Do you have it?
Comments