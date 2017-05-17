Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get hardware refresh, larger tablet drops to £79.99

Amazon has made a couple of updates to its family of Kindle Fire tablets, updating the new Fire 7 and dropping the price of the refreshed Fire HD 8.

The Fire 7 tablet, that's the smallest of the bunch, has a new display. The dispaly doesn't change in size or resolution, but Amazon says there have been changes at the pixel level to make the display clearer and sharper, and to boost the contrast, in a body that's now thinner and lighter, but with a slightly extended 8-hour battery life.

The Fire 7 comes in four colours, black, blue, red and yellow. The price remains the same at £49.99 for the 8GB storage option with Amazon's "special offers", which is basically lock screen advertising.

The Fire has been the best-selling tablet in Amazon's Fire family and we're not surprised: it's durable, it's affordable, and it makes a great buy if you're after a tablet for home or travels.

The Fire HD 8 has also had an update, again with new colours and now faster than the version it replaces. This larger tablet is now even more tempting as Amazon has reduced the price, so it will start from £79.99, £10 cheaper than it previously was.

Amazon is also offering a kids version of both these tablets, for the first time offering the Fire HD 8 with a bumper cover, 2-year warranty and a 1-year subscription to Kindle for Kids Unlimited.

Finally for those in the UK, Alexa for tablets will now be available, meaning you can ask your tablet to do a whole range of things, like turn your lights off, play music or set timers. Alexa for Fire tablets has been available in the US for the last 6 months.

Both tablets will be available from 7 June on Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.com.