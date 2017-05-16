These iPhone 8 renders claim to fully reveal the phone's new design

Want to see the iPhone 8?

Well, you'll have to wait until it's available sometime way later this year most likely, but, until then, Engadget has posted some renders of the phone that it created based on a "highly detailed CAD file" it was shown of the iPhone 8's chassis. The report noted the most interesting takeaway, in terms of design, it the phone's dual-camera orientation, and that the mic and flash are included in the camera bump pictured.

Also, the back and front of the device will be covered in glass, which allows Apple to integrate wireless charging. Engadget even said such a feature is hinted by "what appears to be a carved out area for a wireless charging coil on the underside of the chassis". The report's unnamed source also said the next iPhone will get a screen bump to 5 inches from 4.7 inches, and that the 5.5-inch Plus version will be 5.8 inches.

The renders don't show whether the screen will go from edge to edge, which would mean zero bezels. There's also no exact measurements given, but the CAD file does apparently suggest the iPhone 8 will have a "slightly taller, wider and thicker body" than the iPhone 7, which went on sale last September. Breaking from Apple's typical cycle upgrade pattern, the iPhone 8 may not hit shelves until November.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details on what it could feature.