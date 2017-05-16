Asus might never make another ZenWatch Android Wear watch

Asus might never make another ZenWatch Android Wear watchPocket-lint
Remember the Asus ZenWatch line? Well, it could be done for good.
Asus's first ZenWatch debuted in 2014, and it was followed a year later by the ZenWatch 2, both of which are square. Then, in 2016, ASUS released the ZenWatch 3 with a round-face. But don't expect a ZenWatch 4 in 2017. Asus is reportedly killing the ZenWatch line of Android Wear smartwatches, according to a report on Monday from Digitimes, which cited anonymous sources in Taiwan's supply chain.
The source apparently claimed that Asus only ships an average of just 5,000 to 6,000 ZenWatch units per month - across the entire product line. If that information is correct, Asus' ZenWatch sales are very low, and so it wouldn't be a surprise if Asus did discontinue the product line. Remember, Lenovo-owned Motorola revealed last December that it also hasn't seen "enough pull" in the smartwatch market.
At the time, the company said it wasn't planning any new Moto smartwatches. The Android Wear business has actually been the center of much speculation over the last several months, with many reports suggesting that hardware manufacturer want to exit Google’s smartwatch platform. Before Android Wear 2.0 released, we even heard claims that there would be no new Android Wear watches for a while.
But don't for one second think the platform is dead, as other brands, including Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, are set to release their Android Wear 2.0 watches later this year. Also, Digitimes has a so-so track record when it comes to accurately leaking mobile news, so we've contacted Asus for a comment and will update you when we know more.
