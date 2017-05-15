Google Assistant might come to iPhone users as a standalone app

Google Assistant might come to iPhone users as a standalone appPocket-lint
Microsoft made its Cortana assistant available for iPhone users, so why shouldn't Google do the same with Google Assistant?
Well, according to Android Police, Google does plan to bring Google Assistant to iOS. It will reportedly launch the assistant on Apple's mobile platform as a standalone app, just like Microsoft did with Cortana. And the announcement will likely be made at Google's I/O developers conference this week. Check out Pocket-lint's I/O guide to see what else may be announced at this year's event.
Google's new Assistant app might offer a "chat" style functionality, Android Police claimed, which reminds us of how Google Assistant is currently available in the Google Allo app. There aren't many details available at this time, but apparently, Google Assistant for iOS will only be available in the US at launch. Keep in mind the Google Assistant SDK was only opened up to developers last month.
- Forget Bitmoji: Allo uses neural networks to personalise emoji
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
By launching an app for iOS, Google will give developers more incentive to work with Google Assistant. Also, Google has a history of launching many of its services on iOS, because it cares about getting those services out to as many people as possible. By bringing Google Assistant to iPhone users, it will also be opening the door for wider Google Home adoption with Apple customers.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
