Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Motorola is set to have five phone ranges on shelves before the end of 2017 according to a recent leak of a company presentation slide. We've already seen the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, but there looks to be a return for the Moto X. The Moto X took a step aside in 2016 to make way for the Moto Z flagships, but now it seems Motorola wants to bring it back as a sort of sub-flagship device.

The last incarnation of the Moto X we saw was in 2015 with the Moto X Force, the Moto X Play and Moto X Style. In 2017 however, Motorola looks set to release just one Moto X model, which could combine the best of both the Play and Style.

A tweet from usually reliable tipster Evan Blass suggests the new Moto X will be called the X4, so we'll be using that for the purposes of this feature. But what can we expect to see from the Moto X4 and when will it be released? Read on to find out.

There haven't been any major rumours suggesting a release date for the Moto X4, but with it being talked about at a company presentation, and appearing on Motorola's roadmap for 2017, we'd expect it to be out in the summer.

We haven't seen many leaked photos or renders of the Moto X4, but we do have a small image of it from the presentation slide showing all of Motorola's phones for 2017 and a video of a similar slide.

The images show an all-metal build, which considering the G5's metal construction, is no real surprise. There are slim bezels either side of the screen and larger ones top and bottom.

While it's not seen in the video and not obvious from the slightly blurred image, there is a physical home button on the front. This will be a sub-flagship phone after all and not gunning for the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Google Plus user Jerry Yin posted some photos purporting to be the Moto X4 on his profile. The photos confirm the metal build and home button and also show the rear camera with two lenses. More on that later.

The Moto X4 will also have an IP68 rating to protect it against water, dust, dirt and sand.

The leaked presentation slide shows the Moto X4 will have a 5.2-inch full HD display with 3D Glass. It's not entirely clear exactly what 3D Glass is, but we suspect it will give the Moto X4 curved glass edges to the screen to make it easy to hold in the hand while also looking good.

Jerry Yin's photos show the Moto X4 with onscreen buttons, as we've seen on previous Motorola phones.

Yin's photos show the Moto X4 has a dual camera system, although instead of two separate image sensors that we've seen on some phones, both lenses are inside the one circular module on the rear.

It's not clear what resolution the cameras will be, but we'd hazard a guess around the 12 to 13-megapixel mark considering the Moto G5 Plus has a 12-megapixel camera and the Moto Z a 13.

The dual-lens camera also appears to come complete with an LED flash, also built into the circular camera module. As for a front-facing camera, we'd expect it to be a 5-megapixel sensor, but we haven't heard any strong rumours relating to it just yet.

The presentation slide also mentions something called SmartCam, which we suspect will be some sort of software integration to provide better quality photos, but we may have to wait until Motorola's official unveiling to find out for sure.

Jerry Yin's photos show a screen detailing some of the phone's internal specs, a couple of which being 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. However a leak in China, which was translated by a Reddit user, suggests it will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Could there be two different models? We'll see.

As for processor, the Chinese leak suggests a Snapdragon 660. We weren't expecting a Snapdragon 835 that's for sure, so the 660 plausible option.

The Moto X4 will also have a relatively large battery at 3,800mAh and it will feature Quick Charge technology, although the exact version is as yet unknown. There will also be a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button.

While we do have some leaks and rumours to go on, there's still a lot about the Moto X4 that we're simply speculating on for now. We still don't know when we can expect to see it officially announced for instance.

However, from the information we do have, the Moto X4 is shaping up to be a decent sub-flagship device. From the leaked presentation slide, there isn't a lot of difference between the Moto X and Moto Z flagship, apart from modules, and we all know how they worked out last time.