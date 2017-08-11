Motorola Moto X4: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Motorola is set to have five phone ranges on shelves before the end of 2017 according to a recent leak of a company presentation slide. We've already seen the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, as well as the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force, but there looks to be a return for the Moto X too.

The Moto X took a step aside in 2016 to make way for the Moto Z flagships, but now it seems Motorola wants to bring it back as a sort of sub-flagship device. The last incarnation of the Moto X we saw was in 2015 with the Moto X Force, the Moto X Play and Moto X Style. In 2017 however, Motorola looks set to release just one Moto X model, which could combine the best of both the Play and Style.

A tweet from usually reliable tipster Evan Blass suggests the new Moto X will be called the X4, so we'll be using that for the purposes of this feature. Here is everything we know so far about what we can expect to see from the Moto X4 and when it will be released.

IFA press conference on 31 August could be potential launch date

Late 2017 rumoured for release making IFA likely

Motorola held an event on 25 July in New York but it was the Moto Z2 Force that graced us with its presence rather than the new Moto X4. That leaves the path clear for IFA.

Motorola has announced its press conference at IFA will take place on 31 August, the same day LG is expected to show off its LG V30 flagship. It is widely expected the Moto X4 will be announced at the IFA press conference.

According to VentureBeat's Evan Blass, the Moto X4 will release sometime in late 2017 in time for Black Friday, which takes place at the end of November, the day after Thanksgiving, which ties in with an IFA announcement.

Aluminium body

Front-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual-lens rear camera in circular housing suggested

Leaked images and renders of the Motorola Moto X4 haven't been as plentiful as the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 but the leaks that have appeared have been pretty substantial.

A small image of the device from the company's presentation slide showing all of Motorola's phones for 2017 was the first leak to appear, followed by a video of a similar slide and a larger and clearer image has also then surfaced from notorious leakster Evan Blass. A huge leak also appeared from Android Authority, along with apparent press images of the device and some in the wild images too from Google Plus user Jerry Yin, leaving very little the the imagination.

All the leaked images are consistent, showing an all-metal build, which considering the G5's metal construction, is no real surprise. The Moto X4 is expected to be a sub-flagship phone so while it won't be gunning for the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, it should sit above the G5 and G5 Plus in Motorola's portfolio.

Based on the leaks, there are slim bezels either side of the screen and larger ones top and bottom, while the images leaked by Blass, Android Authority and Jerry Yin show a physical home button on the front, which will no doubt incorporate a fingerprint sensor.

The three leaks also show the signature "M" on the rear, as many Moto fans will now expect, along with a raised circular camera housing that features dual-lenses and a flash. Blass's image shows the flash below the lenses, while Android Authority's leak and Jerry Yin's leak show the flash above the lens with a textured trim around the circumference of the camera module.

The Moto X4 is also claimed to have an IP68 rating, keeping up with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This will mean it can be submerged up to 1.5-metres for 30 minutes. Don't hold your breath for this though as even the recently announced tough Z2 Force doesn't offer an IP rating, just weather resistance.

Android Authority has claimed the Moto X4 will be available in Super Black and Sterling Blue finishes at launch. The images posted by Jerry Yin appear to show a blue finish which is exceptionally shiny.

5.2-inch display

Full HD resolution reported, 424ppi

Button and fingerprint sensor beneath display

According to the leaked Motorola presentation slide show, the Moto X4 will have a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 3D Glass. The size and resolution has been supported by a leak from Evan Blass and given the X4 isn't set to be flagship device, the leaks are plausible. If true, the Moto X4 will offer a pixel density of 424ppi.

It's not entirely clear exactly what 3D Glass is, but we suspect it will give the Moto X4 curved glass edges to the screen, similar to what the Apple iPhone 7 does, giving a seamless finish between display and the edge of the device.

Jerry Yin's photos show the Moto X4 with onscreen buttons, as we've seen on previous Motorola phones and many other Android devices. As we mentioned previously, the leaks from Blass, Yin and Android Authority also show a button beneath the display, something we have also seen on previous Moto handsets.

Dual-rear camera with dual-LED flash reported

12MP and 8MP sensors on back suggested

16MP front snapper reported

Evan Blass, Android Authority and Jerry Yin's photos all show the Moto X4 with a dual camera system, with both lenses inside a circular module on the rear like the recently launched Moto Z2 Force.

Based on the three leaks, the dual-lens camera also appears to come complete with an LED flash, also built into the circular camera module, though the flash is different on all three image leaks.

While Yin's leak didn't make it clear what resolutions the cameras will be, Blass from Venture Beat claims the Moto X4 will come with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor on the rear, while the front-facing camera is said to be 16-megapixels.

This has been supported by Android Authority, who claims the 12-megaixel lens will have dual autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture, while the 8-megapixel lens will be an ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view.

Android Authority continues to say the dual-lens camera will also feature a dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus and bokeh effects, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus' portrait mode and it confirms the 16-megapixel front camera too, claiming it will have an aperture of f/2.0.

The presentation slide leak also mentioned something called SmartCam, which we suspect will be some sort of software integration to provide better quality photos, but we may have to wait until Motorola's official unveiling to find out for sure.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660

3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage suggested

3000mAh or 3800mAh battery reported

Jerry Yin's leaked images provided us with a screen detailing some of the Moto X4's proposed internal specs, including 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. A leak in China, which was translated by a Reddit user, has claimed the Moto X4 will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage however, as has Evan Blass, suggesting there could be two variants or that Yin's leak is wrong.

According to Android Authority, it is the former. The site claims Europe, North America and Latin America will get a Moto X4 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while Asia will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard.

In terms of the processor, the Chinese leak suggests the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 will be under the hood, though Evan Blass and Android Authority both claim it will be the Snapdragon 630 chip with Adreno 508 graphics. We weren't expecting a Snapdragon 835 that's for sure, so either the 630 or 660 are plausible options.

The Moto X4 is also said to have a relatively large battery at 3800mAh, with Quick Charge technology, though the exact version has yet to be specified. Venture Beat contradicts this capacity however, claiming the Moto X4 will in fact have a 3000mAh battery, which is what Android Authority suggests too, adding that TubroCharge will also feature.

Apparently the fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button that we mentioned previously will not only be capable of unlocking the phone, but it has also been suggested that it will also recognise gestures to navigate around the screen and menus and support Google's pay-as-you-go Fi MVNO service.

Likely to be Android Nougat

Minimal bloatware expected

Although we have yet to see any specific leaks surrounding the Motorola Moto X4's software, we're expecting a close to pure Android experience with a couple of Motorola apps introduced over the top.

Motorola traditionally doesn't use as much bloatware as the likes of LG or Samsung, meaning it tends to get quicker updates to the latest Android software builds. We'd expect the Moto X4 to launch on Android Nougat but a relatively speedy update to Android O when it is released wouldn't be too surprising.

We only have a few leaks and rumours to go on for the Moto X4 but as we said initially, they have been pretty substantial, giving us a fairly good idea as to what we can expect.

There's still things that are being speculated on for now though, such as when we can expect to see it officially announced for instance, but end of August is seeming likely.

Based on the rumours we have seen, the Moto X4 should be a decent sub-flagship device. We will keep you posted on any new rumours and leaks that appear so keep checking back for the latest.