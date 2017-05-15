Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screenPocket-lint
- Fractionally larger than Galaxy S8+
- Larger than ill-fated Note 7
There have already been plenty of leaks and speculation surrounding Samsung's replacement for the disastrous Galaxy Note 7, and every one of them show that the new handset will firmly put memories of exploding devices into the dim and distant past.
The latest is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the largest Note device yet, mainly in screen real estate. It will also adopt the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Speaking of the latter phone, if this suggestion is true, the Galaxy Note 8 will have a screen size only a tad larger. It states that the Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch screen.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- This amazing picture leak could show us the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Considering the S8+ has a 6.2-inch display, we can guess that both handsets will be similar in form factor. The Note will have the trademark S Pen stylus though, we'd imagine.
The Chinese tipster also reaffirms that the Note 8 will have Samsung's new dual camera system on the rear - something we'd heard before. However, he says that it won't be the first Samsung device to have that snapper, as otherwise though. Instead, that will be the foldable much-rumoured Galaxy X.
Considering we're not expecting to see an official launch for the Note 8 until August/September, there is plenty of time for more rumours. We shall keep you informed.
Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
- Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
- These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
- Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
- Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- HTC through the ages: A brief history of HTC's Android handsets
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- Why you should consider an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+
- Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
- Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
- These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
- Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
- Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
- Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Google I/O 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect
- The Legend of Zelda coming to iPhone and Android
Comments