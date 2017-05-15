Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns

Phones
Evan Blass Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
  • Five phone ranges for 2017
  • Moto X will launch as solo model

Motorola's smartphone plans for the year ahead have been leaked in a presentation slide on Evan Blass' Twitter account, and it appears there are five phone ranges on their way, including a Moto X. Blass has also tweeted an image showing Moto X4, which all but confirms the official name of the new phone.

The presentation slide shows two Moto Z flagship phones: Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force, a solo Moto X model, the two Moto G phones: G5 and G5 Plus, a Moto E and Moto E Plus and an entry-level C-series comprising a Moto C and Moto C Plus.

The Moto X is the interesting model, as it fits into a very narrow gap between the Moto G mid-range series and Moto Z flagships. We've heard rumours surrounding a Moto X handset before, dating back to December 2016, but these turned out to be the Moto G mid0range series instead.

The slide only gives away a few details about the Moto X, but it will come with a 5.2-inch full HD display, 3D Glass and Smartcam. The faint picture appears to show a shiny, metallic finish.

A second presentation slide has been leaked in a video, and picked up by Slash Gear, that gives away a few more details. It mentions an IP68 rating which means it can be submerged in up to 1.5-metres of water for 30 minutes, and it's protected against dust, dirt and sand.

It will also run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will also benefit from a fingerprint sensor and "AI integration". The Moto X4 won't have attachable modules, they're reserved for the Moto Z series, but it will get a large, 3,800mAh battery.

Sections Motorola Phones
Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns

Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns

These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes

These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes

Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing

Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing

Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017

Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017

Popular In Phones On Pocket-lint
  1. Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
  2. Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
  3. These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
  4. Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
  1. HTC through the ages: A brief history of HTC's Android handsets
  2. HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
  3. Why you should consider an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+
  4. Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
  5. How to shoot great video and photos on iPhone, Apple reveals all
  1. Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
  2. Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
  3. Google I/O 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect
  4. Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
  5. Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
  1. These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
  2. The Legend of Zelda coming to iPhone and Android
  3. You will need to register and sign in for BBC iPlayer: Here's why
  4. Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide

Comments