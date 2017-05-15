Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDCPocket-lint
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference starts on 5 June and while the event is usually reserved for software updates, and we will hear news about iOS 11 and macOS 10.13, it can be used for hardware as well.
Apple is expected to launch a Siri-powered speaker to rival the Amazon Echo and Google Home, and we've already heard reports to say it will be unveiled at WWDC. Noted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, backs up these claims, saying there is more than a 50 per cent chance of the Siri speaker showing up at the conference.
Kuo's comments add a lot more weight to the rumours as he's been pretty much spot on on many predictions in the past. He adds that the speaker will be announced alongside software development details for home AI, and it will be boast premium audio quality and will have a higher price tag than the Amazon Echo. We're not too surprised by that second comment, this is Apple after all.
Kuo also expects the Siri speaker - no official name has been suggested yet - will have a touch panel. However it's not clear if this will just be a touch sensitive panel of buttons, or a proper touchscreen like the one found on the recently announced Amazon Echo Show.
- Apple's Siri speaker: What's the story so far?
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
Kuo also says there is more than a 70 per cent chance of Apple unveiling a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro at WWDC. He says the new iPad will have the same, or similar footprint as the 9.7-inch model, but will have a larger screen thanks to narrower bezels. Kuo reckons Apple will sell 6 million 10.5-inch iPad Pros before the end of 2017.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
- Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
- Lighthouse home security camera intelligently recognises family members and pets
- Tesla Solar Roof: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft HomeHub for Windows 10 wants to be your smart home control centre
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- Amazon Alexa Calling and Messaging: What is it and how do you use it?
- Echo Show official: Amazon's home hub offers video calling and more, pre-order now open
- Amazon Echo Show: Release date, price and everything you need to know
- Amazon's touchscreen Echo with video calling could launch this week
- GE's new Sol smart lamp comes with Alexa, now available to preorder
- Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
- Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
- Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
- The Legend of Zelda coming to iPhone and Android
- These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
Comments