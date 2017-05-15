The Legend of Zelda coming to iPhone and Android

Nintendo is planning to release a Legend of Zelda game for iOS and Android and it is likely to be released in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Japanese gaming giant will follow its next mobile release, based on Animal Crossing, with a Zelda game thanks to the phenomenal success of Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

Sources claim that the game is being developed by DeNA, the mobile-specific studio that Nintendo entered into partnership with in 2015. The same developer created Super Mario Run, the recently released Fire Emblem Heroes and Miitomo.

It is also working on a mobile version of Animal Crossing, which was due this March but was put back to "the next fiscal year". That could mean a release from now until early 2018, although it is expected to be sometime in 2017.

Certainly Nintendo needs to get a wriggle on if it plans to meet a promise by company president Tatsumi Kimishima. He stated in December last year that the firm would release two to three mobile games a year, starting in 2017.

So far we've had Fire Emblem Heroes in February, so a second game is forthcoming. The Android version of Super Mario Run doesn't count.