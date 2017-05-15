Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing

The OnePlus 5, its specs and features may have just leaked in all their glory on Chinese retail website Geekbuying.com. Interestingly, at the time of writing, the page still hasn't been taken down.

The listing confirms many features we've come to expect already, such as dual cameras on both the front and back of the phone 23-megapixel on the back and 16-megapixel on the front. It also shows a front and rear-view of the phone; the rear panel looks similar to what we've seen before, with a vertically arranged dual-camera, but doesn't obviously show the dual front camera is alleged to have. We're sold on the idea of a dual front camera, but not convinced by this photo.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 5 should come with a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 '2K' display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM. Storage is marked down as 64GB, but there's a microSD card slot for expanding that, although the listing doesn't say how much you can expand it up to.

Finally, the battery is a 4,000mAh unit and while it doesn't say on the listing, we expect it to feature Quick Charge technology.

All in all, the OnePlus 5 looks every bit the "flagship killer" that it has been in recent years. The inclusion of dual cameras both front and back will help it, on paper at least, to more than hold its own against the likes of Samsung, LG and even Apple. Of course, we'll have to wait until a full review to see just how well they work.

The listing lets you choose your local currency to buy the phone, and asks for £360 to have it sent to the UK, or $450 for US customers. It's not available to ship just yet, but you can register your interest, but the website doesn't say when it expects to have stock. The OnePlus 5 still hasn't been officially unveiled, but we expect it to launch sometime in June.