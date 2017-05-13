Mother's Day 2017 (US): 14 best tech gifts for mom

You only have a couple more days to pick out a gift for mom.

Mother's Day is 14 May in the US this year, which is Sunday, but it's not too late to figure out and buy the perfect gift for her. To help you quickly find something she'll absolutely love, we've rounded up 14 tech-themed presents to consider. But let's get one thing clear before we dive into this list: technology isn't exclusive to one sex or the other. Moms like smartphones and gadgets just as much as dads do.

And they don't need their technology to be pink-coloured or bedazzled or feminised in anyway. So, for the record, much of the stuff on this list will work not only for moms, but also for dads, non-binary parents, or anyone. And we've included gadgets at a range of price points.

Amazon has a new Echo device called Echo Show. It's the perfect Echo for a mom because it can be used to display everything from family photos to recipe instructions. Parents can also use it to video or audio call their kids who also own an Echo device but don't live at home. Unfortunately, the Echo Show doesn't start shipping until this summer, but you can pre-order it now and tell mom it's coming.

Tile is a Bluetooth tracker with a built-in speaker. Moms can use the Tile - in conjunction with an app - to find lost items. People use Tile to track all sorts of objects, such as stuffed animals, keys, wallets, cars, laptops, and even smartphones. There are different versions of the Tile. The Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards and costs only $30, though for Mother's Day you can find it for just $24 on Amazon.

Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablet starts at $49.99 for the 8GB version. It offers access to the Alexa assistant, so she can use its Alexa Calling feature to phone her new Echo Show at home (if you got her that too). Moms can also use it to enjoy movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle ebooks, apps, and games. It's available in four colours and has a plastic body, too, so it's more durable than pricier tablets.

If your mom loves to read but doesn't necessarily desire a full-fledged tablet experience, consider the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. It's the perfect companion with thousands of titles available for download, and it's easy to read in every type of condition. Its lighting shines across the display so she can read in low light or the dark. It's on sale right now for $99 through Amazon.

Amazon has discounted several Fitbit activity trackers for Mother's Day. The Fitbit Charge 2 is available for $130, down from its regular retail price of $150. The Fitbit Blaze is also going for $150, a $50 savings. But the Fitbit Charge 2 offers more advanced activity tracking again, thanks to the continuous heart rate monitoring, along with VO2 Max, Guided Breathing, and Connected GPS.

If our mom is active but would love a full smartwatch, then look no further than Apple Watch Series 2. It features a different spec list to the Series 1 in that it has a different processor with built-in GPS, as well as a waterproof body. The aluminium models start at $269 for the 38mm size. And like any Apple Watch, you can customize it for mom, with different cases and band styles.

Most moms don't want a vacuum, but this is different. It's pricey, sure, but all she has to do is yell at her Roomba while watching TV from the couch. iRobot supports the Alexa skill, so she can say “Alexa, ask Roomba to begin cleaning” to get the vacuum robot going. She will be able to use simple voice commands to start, stop, and pause cleaning jobs, all without the minimal amounts of effort.

Get your mom a subscription to the Thrive Market. It's an online organic marketplace. If she loves Costco and Whole Foods, she'll love this gift. For just $60 a year she can order organic food, baby supplies, home goods, cleaning products, bath products, and more - all without having to leave the house. Most moms love to shop, but if yours is also a homebody, we're sure she'll appreciate this.

If your mom needs to have several cups of Starbucks coffee coursing through her veins, get her the $59 Minispresso, a to-go expresso maker from Hong Kong-based startup Wacaco. It weighs less than a single pound, fits in the palm of a hand, and makes it easy to brew fresh, quality expresso whenever, wherever. She can prepare amazing shots, with a quality close to a traditional machine.

A hair dryer is just a hairdryer, right? Not when it's a $500 Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Unlike any dryer you've seen before, Dyson has ditched traditional design and created a dryer that works in a similar way to the company's bladeless fans. The motor runs at speeds up to 110,000rpm. It will dry your hair in double-quick time, and it has the design ethos of a Mercedes and BMW combined.

Every mom appreciates a little quiet time. And the QuietComfort 35 headphones are an entirely different kettle of halibut. While they look similar to former models, even feel the same on the old noggin when worn, they take Bose's leading ANC tech and put it in a wire-free Bluetooth environment with, finally, a built-in rechargeable battery. A plane journey will never feel quite the same without them.

The $80 Roku Premiere+ supports 4K streaming at 60fps. It also has the added benefit of HDR functionality, so if your mom subscribes to the services that support it, i.e. Netflix and Amazon Video, she'll reap the full rewards. It also offers a night listening mode, which compresses the dynamic range of sound to the same level, so loud explosions for example are kept at the same volume as everything else.

It's Netflix. And only $7.99 a month. 'Nuff said.

If you can't spend a single thing, then get Google Family Link. We think it's the best parental device control service yet. It's currently invitation-only, so get on that waiting list, but it will give your mom all the tools she needs to manage her younger kids' screen usage. The service is free but you need to make sure the kids' devices are compatible. We guarantee this will give her peace of mind.

