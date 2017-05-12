"Alexa, how many times has the UK won nil points?": Alexa knows everything about Eurovision

"Alexa, how many times has the UK won nil points?": Alexa knows everything about EurovisionEBU
All eyes will be on be on Kyiv, Ukraine this weekend as the annual Eurovision song contest takes places on Saturday 13 May. Amazon Alexa is getting in on the singing action with a special Eurovision skill.
With the skill installed on an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa will be able to impress you with its knowledge of the singing contest. The skill has been developed by the European Broadcasting Union's Technology and Innovation and Media departments. Only users in the UK, Germany, Austria and America can take advantage of the skill
You will be able to ask Alexa who won Eurovision in any year dating back to 1956 when the competition started, or when the UK last won it - cast your minds back to 1997 and Katrina and the Waves. Alexa will also be able to play you any winning song from 2016 back to 1956 if you're an Amazon Music Unlimited member, as well as a live stream of the contest on Saturday via the BBC.
Simon Fell, Director of Technology and Innovation, said: "The EBU is always at the forefront of innovation and with the growth of voice-controlled devices such as Amazon Echo we wanted to create a tool that provides added value to our flagship co-production. In time we hope to develop the “skill” to allow users to delve even deeper into the Eurovision Song Contest’s rich history."
