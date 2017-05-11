Microsoft Story Remix lets you edit movies on iOS, Android, or Windows

Microsoft Story Remix lets you edit movies on iOS, Android, or WindowsMicrosoft
Microsoft is at Build 2017 and has introduced something interesting to consumers: a new Windows 10 app.
But it's not just any app. It's basically a successor to, or even a replacement for, Windows Movie Maker, an app that let regular people create videos on their Windows XP and Windows 7 machines. Called Story Remix, it works in the cloud and essentially lets you pull in images and video from any device - whether iOS, Android, or Windows. In other words, it provides a true multi-platform experience.
You can grab media from multiple devices and get started right away working on your video. We haven't had a chance to play with it, but it reminds us a lot of Apple’s new Clips app. You can start making an video with Story Remix on an iPhone, but if you want to finish creating it on a Windows 10 PC, you can do that too. The app even supports 3D models and lets you pin objects in scenes.
Story Remix therefore combines Microsoft's Remix 3D and Paint 3D technologies but also seems to borrow a little from Snapchat's augmented reality effects. And like all video makers meant for the average consumer, you can add soundtracks, including ones from Microsoft's Groove music service. From what we can tell, this app is aimed at everyday people and not professional video editors.
So, with Story Remix, you can quickly create videos, add music and some effects, and work on the project from any device. It will launch with the Windows 10 Fall Creators update, which we expect to launch around September. Check out the video above to see it in action.
