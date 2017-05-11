Microsoft follows Google Daydream with own Mixed Reality controllersRoland Moore-Colyer
After rebranding its augmented reality system to Windows 10 Mixed Reality, Microsoft is expanding the ecosystem with motion controllers to interact with experiences.
Different manufacturers, including Acer and HP, are making their own Mixed Reality headsets that run Microsoft's software. But to standardise input there will be a unifying control system that will work with both.
Microsoft announced the Windows Mixed Reality Motion Controllers during its Build 2017 developers conference and they are similar to devices available for other VR headsets. That includes the Daydream controller from Google and Oculus controller for the Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift.
What's most interesting about Microsoft's new controllers is that will not require any additional hardware, such as sensors. The headset itself does the tracking, and sensors built into that device will tell the controllers where they are in the virtual space.
Microsoft also revealed that its Mixed Reality system does not require room configuration - it should work install-free.
The two headsets announced so far, from Acer and HP, will cost $299 and $329 respectively. Developers can pre-order them now from the Microsoft Store and delivery, in the US at least, will start in the summer.
Unlike Microsoft HoloLens, the new Mixed Reality headsets require connection to a PC, much like an Oculus Rift. This is what keeps the cost down, however.
Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
HTC Vive review: An experience that’s out of this world
Sony PlayStation VR review: Virtual reality for the masses
Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headset preview: Exploring 3D sound
- Microsoft follows Google Daydream with own Mixed Reality controllers
- Pico Goblin is a wire-free Android VR headset that doesn't need a smartphone
- Watch Anthony Joshua's amazing win over Klitschko in virtual reality
- Acer Windows Mixed Reality preview: Will this $300 headset bring VR to the masses?
- Google teams up with Yi to launch new Jump VR camera rig for pros
- HTC Viveport Subscription: How does it work and how much is it?
- New Samsung Gear VR is Galaxy S8 compatible, works with Samsung VR content
- Project Scorpio and Xbox One to get Mixed Reality headsets in 2018
- Oculus just slashed prices for the Rift headset and Touch controllers
- LG is making a new VR headset that uses Valve's SteamVR system
- Microsoft Build 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- US laptop and tablet ban could extend to UK and Europe
- BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- LG to make Google Pixel 3 is 'pure speculation' at present
- The Nintendo Switch accessory we've all been waiting for is coming in June
- HP Elite x2 is the Surface Pro 4-trumping laptop hybrid your business deserves
- Honda Clarity Fuel Cell preview: Driving the future of hydrogen?
Comments