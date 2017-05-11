6 things we'd like to see in The Sims Mobile

EA has announced that a fully-fledged version of everyone's favourite life simulation game, The Sims, will be released on iOS and Android mobile devices.

However EA hasn't yet given an exact release date, or how much we can expect to pay when it launches. Nevertheless, it's certainly whetted our appetite, and we can't wait to recreate some of our favourite moments of the original game, which launched 17 years ago.

EA hasn't given away everything we can expect from the game, or at least, we hope the features listed so far aren't the whole package. So we've listed a few things we'd like to see make a comeback in The Sims Mobile.

EA says of the new game: "Shape your Sims’ families over multiple generations. When your Sims accomplish their career goals and retire, you’ll be rewarded with Heirlooms that unlock hobbies and careers for future generations, allowing new Sims to tell deeper stories."

You can register your interest and notified when the game is available to buy from EA's website.

The Grim Reaper

Be honest, at some point in your Sims' life, you killed them. Whether you sent them swimming and deleted the steps leaving them to drown, or locked them in a burning building, killing your Sims was a sadistic, yet pleasurable thing.

Upon your Sims' unfortunate death, the Grim Reaper would show up to turn your deceased Sim into an urn or tombstone. Although, because it was The Sims, and therefore could bend the rules of life, you could have other Sims plead with him to bring your ex-Sim back from the dead. If the Grim Reaper obliges, you'd have to have your Sim win a game of rock, paper, scissors.

The pleading feature was removed from The Sims 3 for PC, so we're hoping it makes a return in The Sims Mobile

Ghosts

Tying into the death theme, ghosts would be great to see in the mobile version of The Sims. Ghosts would appear on lots with tombstones or urns on them between midnight and daybreak, and you'd hear some specific music to indicate their arrival.

You weren't able to get your living Sims to interact with the ghosts, but the ghosts could spook your Sims. EA expanded ghosts' abilities in The Sims 2, as different ghosts would appear based on the type of death the Sim suffered. Seeing ghosts even became a want that you could give your Sim.

Pets

Your Sims were able to have their very own four-legged friend, bird, guinea pig and more in all of the original Sims games. Initially you could only adopt cats or dogs, get some fish, birds and reptiles but in the next couple of games you could get horses, snakes and turtles.

Of course, a pet is for life, not just for Christmas, or selecting from the buying mode. You had to look after them just as you would in real life, which means feeding them, training them and playing with them.

With pets being such a popular feature among Sims fans, we hope EA includes them in the mobile game.

Affairs

Another thing that we're sure most Sims players have done at some point is to get a married Sim to have an affair with the neighbour or a family friend. You could take it further and get your Sim to fall in love with someone and marry them, only to run off with the milkman the very next day.

Because there's no real life ramifications, you could do whatever you wanted! How many of your Sims got pregnant from a one-night woo-hoo session? Playing around with your Sims' feelings was somewhat rewarding, if completely heartless, but still, we'd love to be able to carry it on in the new game

Children

Legitimate or accident, children were a popular feature of the original Sims series. You could either create them when making a new family, or have a baby in game, where it would turn into a toddler after 72 game hours.

Your children would also be required to go to school and keep up their grades by doing homework. If they missed a day their grade level would go down, which meant more studying to get it back up. If your child's grade level stayed at an F for too long, they'd be sent away to Military School forever.

Expansion packs eventually let your teenagers go off to University, where you could live out their student life, and having this as a feature in the mobile game would be amazing. Children will feature in the game, as you can see them in the trailer, but just how much you can do with them remains to be seen.

Motherlode

Ok, so we shouldn't condone cheating at all, but lets be honest, the Motherlode cheat made everything better. You could live your your Sims' lives as if they're real, making them go to work day in, day out to earn a small wage, become too tired and then not have enough time to shower or eat. Or could you gift your Sims several hundred thousand Simoleons (the in-game currency) and let them live out their wildest dreams.

We're not sure how cheats would be enabled in a mobile version of the game, but if there are ways of taking shortcuts to reach the top, we're interested.