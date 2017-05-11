LG to make Google Pixel 3 is 'pure speculation' at present

LG to make Google Pixel 3 is 'pure speculation' at presentPocket-lint
- Too soon for rumours to start
- HTC expected to make Pixel 2
Even though the 2017 versions of Google Pixel phones are yet to be revealed, even confirmed, there has been plenty of speculation flying around that the company has chosen LG to make their 2018 replacements.
The Google Pixel 3, it is said, will be made by LG.
However, LG itself as dismissed those reports as poppycock, saying that any such idea is "pure speculation".
The current Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL were released at the end of 2016 and are still widely regarded as amongst the best Android phones out there. They are manufactured by HTC, which is also tipped as making the next generation models - Google Pixel 2, for want of a better name.
LG was cited by a Korean news source Chosun Biz as getting the contract next though. It does have some element of believability considering LG has made Nexus handsets in the past - namely, the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 5X. But it's far too early for this kind of rumour to be popping up.
Even if LG and Google have entered into an agreement, it will be a considerable while before either is willing to talk about it.
Instead, let's look forward to the Google Pixel 2. It's not likely to be ready for public consumption until the second half of 2017 but we do have a wish list of what we'd like to see from it. You can check that out here: Google Pixel 2: What do we want to see?
