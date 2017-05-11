US laptop and tablet ban could extend to UK and EuropeBritish Airways
- Ban could be expanded
- Could affect passengers flying to US from UK
The US is reportedly considering expanding its airline laptop and tablet ban to include the UK and Europe.
Flights to the States from several countries in the Middle East and Africa are already affected, with passengers not allowed to carry electronic devices larger than a smartphone in their hand baggage. Any larger devices are required to be stored in checked-in luggage and therefore not used during the flight at all.
Now CBS News claims the Department of Homeland Security in the US is looking at extending the ban to flights from Europe, possibly including the UK.
Government officials, it says, have met with US Airlines and a decision is expected "in the next few weeks".
If it is decided that a similar security threat could originate in Europe, you will not be able to take a laptop, tablet, games console (such as the Nintendo Switch), camera or any other electronic device other than a phone with you on a long haul flight to the States. You will have to check them in your cases.
How this will be managed is still unclear at present. Will you be checked at security for devices in correlation to your ticket - as many passengers will pass through the same security area who are not travelling to the US? Or will all passengers be double-checked the gate? Either way it could cause lengthy delays.
The UK also has an electronics travel ban in place. Passengers travelling to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia are already similarly affected.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
US laptop and tablet ban could extend to UK and Europe
- Microsoft Build 2017: All the announcements that matter
- HP Elite x2 is the Surface Pro 4-trumping laptop hybrid your business deserves
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- Microsoft will show the world "what's next" on 23 May, but what is next?
- HP and Acer announce budget laptops running Windows 10 S
- Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?
- You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealed
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device looking to take down the MacBook
- Windows 10 S is a streamlined version of Windows for education
- This slo-mo film was shot in 960fps, entirely on Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphones
- Microsoft Build 2017: All the announcements that matter
- BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR review: Great multi-sport watch misses a beat
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
- Tesla Solar Roof: Everything you need to know
- This video render shows just how gorgeous the iPhone 8 could be
Comments