This slo-mo film was shot in 960fps, entirely on Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphones

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone is capable of recording slow motion video at an incredible 960 frames per second, as we detailed back in February, but what does that look like in the real world?

You can get a glimpse at what's possible with such technology in a video Sony itself has put together.

In what it calls the "world's first super slow motion film shot on a smartphone" you can see a whole bunch of clips recorded on different Xperia XZ Premium devices put together, edited and directed by movie and advertising director Chris Cairns.

Sony claims that the XZ Premium is capable of playing back video four times slower than any other smartphone. The video, as posted on YouTube, shows multiple Sony-like scenes that give you an impression of what that is capable of.

Its Motion Eye camera is also capable of 4K video recording and uses a 19-megapixel sensor, with larger pixels than most - ensuring that light is better read by the sensor than on many rivals.

The phone also has a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It has a 3,230mAh battery and you can register your interest in pre-ordering one at sonymobile.com.