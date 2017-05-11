iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak

The much-rumoured 10.5-inch iPad Pro may be unveiled in June if a leaked stock system document showing upcoming cases for it is to be believed.

The leaked stock report is allegedly from an Apple Authorised Reseller, and subsequently shared with 9to5Mac, and shows an Under Armour Gear Metropolis Folio case for an "iPad 10.5". The UAG case is noted as being new for June 2017, which would tie in with Apple's WWDC 2017 conference.

Apple usually reserves WWDC for software announcements, although the company is expected to unveil a Siri-powered smart speaker. Unveiling a new iPad as well may be a step too far.

The same case is mentioned above that listing, and is available for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The listing for the 10.5-inch iPad doesn't explicitly state it's for a Pro version of Apple's tablet. However the Metropolis case is compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard, which can only be used with the Pro model, so we can make an educated guess and assume the 10.5-inch listing is for an iPad Pro.

Apple only released a new version of the regular iPad in March this year, so we'd be surprised if a new screen size for that is released just a few months later. The Pro on the other hand hasn't had a refresh since it was first announced in March 2016.

We've also heard on two previous occasions that Apple was looking to develop a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, dating back to November 2016. A 10.5-inch iPad Pro would obviously provide more screen real estate than the 9.7-inch model, and would be cheaper than the 12.9-inch variant, so would provide a good middle-ground.

Of course, Under Armour Gear may be producing the cases based on the same rumours and wants to beat other case makers to the punch. So as with any rumour, we'd suggest taking this one with a pinch of salt for now.