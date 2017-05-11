This video render shows just how gorgeous the iPhone 8 could be

This video render shows just how gorgeous the iPhone 8 could beOnLeaks x GearIndia
- Renders based on leaked CAD drawings
- Edge-to-edge display
- Vertical rear camera module
The iPhone 8, Apple's supposed special edition to mark 10 years of the iPhone, has, unsurprisingly, been subject to its fair share of leaks and rumours. From those leaks, digital artists are able to come with renders to show what it could look like.
The latest one, from notable leakster @OnLeaks, who has collaborated with GearIndia, gives us our closest look at the iPhone 8 yet, and boy, what a phone it could be.
The video has been created based on leaked CAD drawings, and shows a front screen with minimal bezels and no home button. We've heard contradicting reports to suggest Apple will lose the front-mounted Touch ID sensor and will instead embed it into the display, or at least have a multi-function panel at the bottom of the screen.
However other reports suggest the Touch ID sensor will be moved to the rear panel, in a similar move to Samsung with the Galaxy S8. This particular video sides with the former, as the rear panel is completely clear, save for a protruding camera.
The camera has been placed vertically, which ties in with previous rumours. This is because Apple is expected to fit a speaker, front-facing camera and a 3D depth sensor along the top of the front of the phone, which will take up space. Because Apple is expected to fit the iPhone 8 with a dual rear-camera, it therefore has to be placed vertically, with a flash in between both sensors.
