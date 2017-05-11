Move over, Alexa: More Cortana devices and skills are on the way

Move over, Alexa: More Cortana devices and skills are on the wayHarmon Kardon
- Microsoft has launched a Cortana Skills Kit for developers
- HP now plans to integrate Cortana into devices
- Meanwhile, Intel will focus on reference platforms
Harman Kardon isn't the only company making a Cortana device.
Smart speakers are everywhere. Amazon now offers - count them - five different Alexa-powered speakers, while Google has the Assistant-powered Google Home, and even Apple is expected to launch its own Siri-powered smart speaker at WWDC 2017 next month. Microsoft and Harman Kardon also recently introduced Invoke, the first Cortana-powered speaker. But it looks like Microsoft isn't stopping there.
In an effort to trump Amazon and other rivals, the company announced while at its Build 2017 developer conference that it has signed partnerships with HP and Intel to bring more Cortana-powered devices to market. Microsoft explained that HP is planning to integrate Cortana into devices, while Intel will focus on reference platforms. Either way, expect Microsoft's assistant to become much more ubiquitous.
Keep in mind this follows the news that Microsoft launched a Cortana Skills Kit in public preview. The company basically gave developers the ability to create skills - or even port existing Amazon Alexa skills - over to Microsoft's platform. This should drastically improve Cortana and make any upcoming Cortana hardware more useful. Let's also not forget Microsoft's recently leaked HomeHub feature.
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device
- Microsoft will now release major Windows 10 updates twice a year
- Windows 10 S is a streamlined version of Windows for education
Microsoft appears to be planning a smart home control feature, or at least the first stages of it, which will become part of Windows 10, possibly in the next update due in September. HomeHub is being designed and developed to become the central control hub for families, and of course, being a Microsoft system, you will be able to control everything with your voice via Cortana.
Sonos PlayBase review: Super-slim soundbase makes TV sound sublime
Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, PlayBar or PlayBase
Speaker placement tips and tricks: Things to look out for when setting up a...
Move over, Alexa: More Cortana devices and skills are on the way
- Samsung Bixby voice-controlled speaker incoming? Patents would suggest so
- Move over, Alexa: More Cortana devices and skills are on the way
- Apple's Siri speaker: What's the story so far?
- Harman Kardon Invoke speaker has Microsoft Cortana for brains
- Apple's Echo-like smart speaker with Siri could debut at WWDC 2017
- Amazon might unveil a new Echo device with a built-in screen in May
- B&O Play BeoPlay P2 is a palm-sized wireless speaker you control with your hands
- Google Home just became the perfect sous-chef for your kitchen
- Best speakers 2017: Best wireless and Bluetooth speakers for your tunes
- Arsenal first Premier League club with live streaming Alexa Skill, ask it for commentary and more
- Amazon Alexa Calling and Messaging: What is it and how do you use it?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- Tesla Solar Roof: Everything you need to know
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- The Nintendo Switch accessory we've all been waiting for is coming in June
- This is the new Nokia 3310, and you can buy it on 24 May
- Samsung Bixby voice-controlled speaker incoming? Patents would suggest so
Comments