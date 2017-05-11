PBS made an adorable Chromecast-like TV streaming stick for kids

PBS thinks your kid may want to be a cord-cutter too.

There are a dozens of ways you can access your favourite TV shows and movies, whether you own a streaming set-top box, such as Apple TV or Roku, or even a streaming stick/HDMI dongle such as Google Chromecast. Although some of these devices do offer parental controls, they're all geared toward teens and adults. However, PBS has just introduced its own hardware, and it's specifically meant for kids.

The PBS Kids Plug & Play is apparently the first streaming stick for children - and it even looks like a toy car. It promises kid-friendly content and doesn't even need a Wi-Fi connection. It comes with 100 hours of content stored locally on the 16GB of storage, as well as offline games that kids can play with using the included remote. If you do connect it to Wi-Fi, it offers access to the 24/7 PBS Kids channel live stream.

Children will be able to access additional PBS Kids on-demand content developed in partnership with local PBS stations as well. The device is powered by microUSB, has 1GB of RAM, features an SD card slot, and is available online now for $49.99. The Plug & Play will also be available at Walmart stores in the US from May 24. Other retailers are expected to sell the device later this year.

PBS is an American public broadcaster and TV program distributor, and PBS Kids is the brand that airs most of PBS' programming for children.