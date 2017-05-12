Five reasons to download PlayMobo on Android

PlayMobo is one of your best ways to discover new games to play on Google Play. It allows you get recommendations on what to play next, earn daily points for playing games, and even gives you the chance to win numerous giveaways on a regular basis.

Here are five reasons you should download it today.

The PlayMobo app, available from the Google Play store, lets you discover cool new games every day.

The games, which are 100 per cent hand-picked by the apps dedicated editorial team, are reviewed by a human to ensure only the best five games are suggested to you every day.

If you don't like the daily suggestions, don't worry. You can search the thousands of great games knowing you are always going to find a winner.

The more game you play, the more points you earn, and playing games from PlayMobo lets you earn points to redeem what are called featurepoints for awesome rewards and Amazon free gift cards.

Besides Amazon free gift cards, more redeem options such as PayPal cash, steam points, and mgift are all due to be added in the future. Yes, you can actually earn money for playing great games. Cool huh?

Besides earning points to play games, PlayMobo users also get the chance to win some great prizes with monthly game giveaways and bounty events for the apps users every month.

There is also the chance to win in-game items such as heroes, gems, and diamonds to enhance your gameplay even further.

The PlayMobo app features the latest gaming news and full coverage on the trending new games hitting the app all the time so you can stay up to date with all the latest news ensuring you don't miss any hot new titles being released.

The app also lets you customise your own "game list" just by tapping the follow button for a specific game.

It means you get all the latest gaming news, how-to, gameplay, walkthrough, mgift giveaways, offers, and all the essential information for those games that you mark to follow. Yep, you'll never miss out again.