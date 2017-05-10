Pico Goblin is a wire-free Android VR headset that doesn't need a smartphonePico Interactive
- All-in-one, standalone device
- Has own processing and displays
- Debuts at E3 2017
Virtual reality headset firm Pico Interactive will debut its new all-in-one Pico Gobiln next month at the E3 2017 videogames show in Los Angeles.
It's a mobile-style Android headset, with no wires and similar to a Daydream or Samsung Gear VR device, but also runs without a smartphone.
The Pico Goblin has its own processing, display, storage and Android operating system, so is a real pick-up-and-play product.
It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Android 7.0 Nougat driving two 70Hz displays - one for each eye - with a combined 2.5K resolution.
The headset itself has the company's three-degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) head tracking on board. It also comes with a 3DoF tracking controller to use to interact with virtual reality experiences.
"We created the Pico Goblin to liberate people from clunky VR technology," said Pico's vice president of design, Ennin Huang.
We don't yet have a price but the company claims it will be set at an "affordable" level.
Pocket-lint will be going hands-on with the Pico Gobiln during E3 next month. The manufacturer will also be showing its flagship device, the Pico Neo CV. That too is an untethered, standalone headset but with 3K AMOLED displays and 4GB of RAM to offer an upgraded experience.
Pico Goblin is a wire-free Android VR headset that doesn't need a smartphone
