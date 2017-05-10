Blue Satellite wireless headphones combine built-in amp and ANC in a $400 package

Blue Microphones, the Californian audio production best known for its...er, microphones, has announced its latest pair of headphones. The Satellite are the company's first pair of wireless headphones, and employ some clever, patent pending technology and design to ensure you get the best sound delivered to your ears.

The Satellite have a built-in audiophile-grade amplifier connected to the 44mm drivers, to not only boost the volume of your tunes, but to ensure every nuance of detail is unearthed. To further ensure you get the best possible sound, the Satellite also have built-in active noise cancellation.

It's with this tech that the clever design comes into play. With most pairs of active noise cancellation headphones, the drivers that take care of sound also have to deal with blocking out external noise. Blue says this has a detrimental effect on the sound quality.

With the Satellite, Blue has fitted a second set of 30mm drivers to handle all the ANC duties, leaving your music untouched. The Satellite headphones are so far the only pair available to use this design.

You can connect your smartphone, tablet or PC to the Satellite via aptX Bluetooth for the best possible quality, and you can walk around the house with them on without being interuppted thanks to a 10-metre Bluetooth range.

The built-in 1100mAh battery promises up to 24 hours of battery life if connected solely via Bluetooth, but this reduced to 8 hours if you use the audiophile amp and active noise cancellation too. If you do run out of power but don't want to stop listening, you can connect the Satellite headphones to your device using the included cable, but you won't be able to use the amp or ANC features.

The Blue Satellite over-ear headphones are available now in black and white finishes for $399.99. UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.