40 per cent of all console games sold will be digital downloads within months, says EA

40 per cent of all console games sold will be digital downloads within months, says EAPocket-lint
- Digital downloads convenient
- Figure likely for end of 2017
Electronic Arts firmly believes that the shift to digital downloads over physical copies of games is gathering pace. It has claimed that, by the end of 2017, digital downloads will account for at least 40 per cent of all sales.
During a financial call held yesterday, EA's chief financial officer, Blake Jorgensen, cited sales of Battlefield 1 as past of the company's reasoning. He said that 33 per cent of Battlefield 1 full game sales were made through online stores, such as PlayStation Store or Xbox Store.
That was four per cent higher than forecast and, if at the current rate of growth, means the next batch of releases will do better digitally.
It might come as something of a surprise to many. Disc copies of games are traditionally cheaper, easier to find on discount and have resale value. Games on Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo's online stores are usually priced at the full RRP and rarely deviate.
However, with the rise in broadband speeds across the country and larger capacity hard drives installed in consoles (with the exception of the Nintendo Switch, which really requires an option microSD card to expand its storage to useful levels) many gamers are clearly opting for the convenience of purchasing games online.
One exception to EA's estimations is expected to be FIFA 18, the latest in a franchise which sells in bucketloads in markets that can't get the broadband speeds to download games at more than a snail's pace.
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- Prey review: Survival horror sci-fi that's well worth hunting down
- LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-free
- Nintendo 2DS XL preview: Lighter, no 3D but still at top of its game
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- PlayStation E3 2017 press conference: When is it and will it be streamed live online?
- Prey: Release date, videos, formats and everything you need to know
- HTC Vive's new ergonomic headstrap is now out, offers audio integration
- First Zelda Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1 is The Master Trials, here's how to get it
- Nintendo 2DS XL vs 2DS vs 3DS vs 3DS XL: What’s the difference?
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review: The best ever version hits Nintendo Switch
- BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- Amazon Alexa Calling and Messaging: What is it and how do you use it?
- Microsoft HomeHub for Windows 10 wants to be your smart home control centre
- HTC One X10 gets wider rollout, 5.5-inch octa-core handset with 16MP camera
- Amazon Echo Show: Release date, price and everything you need to know
- Here's how to view Snapchat snaps an unlimited number of times
- What are Spotify Codes and how to use them?
- Echo Show official: Amazon's home hub offers video calling and more, pre-order now open
Comments