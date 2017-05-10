HP Elite x2 is the Surface Pro 4-trumping laptop hybrid your business deserves

HP has introduced the latest version of its Elite X2 1012 G2, a tablet with a detachable keyboard, that's targeted at businesses and IT professionals, and will go head to head with the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

This latest version has received numerous upgrades under its incredibly slim hood - it's 0.36-inches thick, thinner than a Surface Pro 4 - most notably in the form of the latest seventh-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, coupled with Intel HD graphics 620, and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state drives.

The keyboard has received its fair share of updates too, and is now more focussed on being a genuinely useful collaborative tool. While some keyboards have keys to changing music tracks or adjusting brightness, the Elite X2's detachable keyboard has quick-access keys to launch a presentation, answer/end calls and launch the calendar application.

The new keyboard attaches to a 12.3-inch tablet screen, which has had a bump in resolution to 2,736 x 1,824, with 450 nits peak brightness. Both the front and rear cameras have been upgraded too, and are now 5- and 8-megapixels respectively, a boost from the 2- and 5-megapixel cameras found on the Elite X2's predecessor.

The HP Elite X2 can also be used with a digital stylus and uses Wacom AES technology to provide highly accurate capture of your notes and doodles. The latest version of the Elite X2 can support 2014 different levels of pressure. HP has fitted the Elite x2 with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR scanner on the front for facial recognition to keep all your documents and files under tight lock and key.

Connecting peripherals and accessories shouldn't be a problem, as the Elite x2 has a USB Type-C 3.1 Thunderbolt port, a full-sized USB 3.0 port, SIM card and microSD card slots, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Finally, the built-in rechargeable battery promises to last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and employs fast charge technology to reach 50 per cent of juice in one hour.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced.