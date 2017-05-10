HTC One X10 gets wider rollout, 5.5-inch octa-core handset with 16MP camera

HTC has introduced a mid-range handset for around £300 that features a decent spec list for the money.

The HTC One X10 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor and 3GB of RAM. There's also a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

Unfortunately, it's currently only available in Russia and, from 17 May, Australia. But as the manufacturer did eventually bring its predecessor, the HTC One X9, to Europe we could see this new device on these shores in the nearish future.

The phone costs A$549 down under, making it around £311 or US$404 at current exchange rates - not likely to break the bank.

It comes in white or black and other features include HTC BoomSound, Bluetooth 4.2 and a hearty 4,000mAh battery capable of lasting up to a claimed 25.5 hours for talk time. It also has fast charging capabilities.

We're not sure what flavour of Android or Sense it ships with, only that it carries both.

There is 32GB of storage space and a microSD card slot is capable of expanding that by up to 2TB. There's a fingerprint sensor on the rear for security.

We'll let you know if we spy the phone in the UK or US.