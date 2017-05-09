Apple's WWDC 2017 opening keynote to kick off 5 June
Apple has officially invited the press to attend its opening keynote at the annual World Wide Developer Conference.
The keynote will be held on 5 June at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. It is scheduled to start at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. We already knew that WWDC 2017 would be held from 5 June to 9 June, but now we know when Apple executives will take the stage to make all the major announcements. Apple always kicks off WWDC with a main keynote around 10am PST, and it's usually available to watch online.
You can also watch through the Apple developer website or the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Check out Pocket-lint's WWDC 2017 guide for more information on how to stream the keynote on 5 June. In past years, Apple used its keynote to unveil the next version of the company's operating systems. So, if it does the same this year, we should see iOS 11, macOS 12.13, watchOS 4, and an updated tvOS.
Recent reports have also suggested Apple will announce its Amazon Echo competitor with built-in Siri speaker. It may even have a built-in camera, sort of like the latest touchscreen Echo device. However, keep in mind that WWDC is a developer-focused event, so it may only announce software-related updates rather than new products or even refreshes to existing products.
Looks like we'll know for sure soon. We'll keep you posted.
