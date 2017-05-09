Apple confirms it will hold its WWDC 2017 opening keynote on 5 June
Apple has officially invited the press to attend its opening keynote at the annual World Wide Developer Conference.
The keynote will be held on 5 June at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. It is scheduled to start at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. We already knew that WWDC 2017 would be held from 5 June to 9 June, but now we know when Apple executives will take the stage to make all the major announcements. Apple tends to kick off WWDC with a main keynote around 10am PST, and it's usually available to watch online.
You can typically also watch through the Apple developer website or the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Check out Pocket-lint's WWDC 2017 guide for more information on how to stream the keynote on 5 June. In past years, Apple used its keynote to unveil the next version of the company's operating systems. So, if it does the same this year, we should see iOS 11, macOS 12.13, watchOS 4, and an updated tvOS.
- Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?
- Apple will officially test its self-driving tech on this car in California
- Apple and Nike made a new Apple Watch called NikeLab and it's limited
Recent reports have also suggested Apple will announce its Amazon Echo competitor with built-in Siri speaker. The new device may even have a built-in camera, sort of like the latest touchscreen Echo device. However, keep in mind that WWDC is a developer-focused event, so Apple may only announce software-related updates rather than new hardware products or even refreshes to existing products.
Looks like we'll know for sure soon. We'll keep you posted.
Apple confirms it will hold its WWDC 2017 opening keynote on 5 June
Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
Citymapper to trial its own smart bus transportation service in London
This is what Google's new Fuchsia operating system looks like
- Apple confirms it will hold its WWDC 2017 opening keynote on 5 June
- Citymapper to trial its own smart bus transportation service in London
- This is what Google's new Fuchsia operating system looks like
- What are Spotify Codes and how to use them?
- Facebook might launch its own premium TV shows next month
- Badoo, the dating app that has more singles than Tinder
- Reactions everywhere: Now you can 'sad' or 'wow' on FB comments
- Hulu Live TV has arrived: What is it and how does it work?
- Amazon FreeTime for kids comes to Android phones and tablets
- Samsung Pay: What is it, how does it work, when is it coming to the UK?
- Amazon Alexa Calling and Messaging: What is it and how do you use it?
- Oukitel K10000 Pro is a phone with a 15 day battery life
- Panasonic Lumix TZ90 review: The ultimate travel camera?
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- Google Fuchsia OS: What is it and what does it power?
- LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-free
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- OnePlus 5 may have double dual cameras according to leaked sketches
- Honda Clarity Fuel Cell preview: Driving the future of hydrogen?
Comments