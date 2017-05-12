Why you should consider an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones have been available through the major network providers for a couple of weeks but you can now buy either unlocked and SIM-free.

That means you can pair a shiny, new flagship Samsung phone with any carrier you fancy - even with a Pay As You Go SIM. So here are some great reasons why you should consider an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8+.

When you buy a handset outright and SIM-free it means it is yours to keep whatever, and you are not restricted to a specific time period on a mobile phone contract.

Many networks offer great monthly SIM-only plans, that are able to be cancelled at any time. The next month you can sign up to another.

This is a great way of finding the best plan for you, whether it be more or less data depending on your usage or if a certain network gives you a great connection in your area.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones are also fantastic 4G LTE handsets, so you can try different 4G plans to suit the data speeds you want to achieve.

You can even pair them with a Pay As You Go SIM deal, spending only the amount you want to or can afford each month.

Unlocked phones often get the latest version of Android as soon as it is available. Sometimes, carrier variations mean that a new over-the-air operating system upgrade requires network approval and tweaks, which can delay the process a little. An unlocked smartphone doesn't have such constraints and will get the super Samsung software as soon as the manufacturer can make it available.

Along with the latest version of Android, unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets come as the manufacturer intended. There are no extra software add-ons networks sometimes require.

The Samsung Trade-In Program allows customers purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ to trade in an eligible device and receive an instant trade-in credit toward the purchase of their new Galaxy Smartphone. Currently, Samsung is only accepting trade-in of the following Samsung Galaxy phones: The Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, the Galaxy S6 Edge+, the S7 and S7 Edge+, and the Galaxy Note 5.

You can buy either the Samsung Galaxy S8 for a one-off fee of $749.99 on Samsung.com using a credit card - all major types are accepted - or you can pay through PayPal. Alternatively, if you have a PayPal Credit account, you can spread the cost of the new phone.

The same applies to the Samsung Galaxy S8+, which is available from $824.99, also at Samsung.com.

Whether you opt for a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8+ you are getting one of the very best phones around.

Both feature Samsung's proprietary Infinity Screen, which offers an expansive display that ranges from edge to edge. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch equivalent.

The home button on both phones is invisible, with a dedicated sensor hidden under the bottom of the screen.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ support Mobile HDR Premium picture technology to give amazing colours and contrast to compatible video. And Samsung's new voice assistant, Bixby, is available on each handset.