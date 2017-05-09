LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-free

LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-freeLucidSound
- Connects directly to console, no extra box needed
- First official headset for Project Scorpio
LucidSound is a fairly new company when it comes to gaming peripherals but it is carving a niche for itself quickly.
It has released several quality headsets for gamers, such as the LS40 pair we saw at CES 2017 in January, that can be directly compared to more conventional headphones, such as those from Beats or Bowers & Wilkins.
Now it is breaking the mould further, when it comes to devices designed for Xbox consoles, with the LucidSound LS35X. The officially licensed cans, which will work with Xbox One and forthcoming Project Scorpio, are the first to offer true wireless capabilities. They can be connected wirelessly to either Microsoft machine without any further kit. They do not require a receiver or to be plugged into a game controller.
The LS35X can also connect to a Windows 10 PC.
Each on-ear cup uses a precision 50mm neodymium driver. The headset is also compatible with Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound technology, which creates a virtual 3D surround effect when in play. Dolby Atmos for Headphones is also supported.
It will debut at E3 2017 where Pocket-lint hopes to go hands-on - or, at least, ears-on. We also hope to find out the final release date and price at the show. We'll keep you up to date.
