Oukitel K10000 Pro is a phone with a 15 day battery life

Chinese-based manufacturer Oukitel has announced the K10000 Pro smartphone. It's the successor to the K10000 released in 2015 and there's just one thing they have in common. A mammoth 10,000mAh battery that claims to last up to 15 days on a single charge.

Oukitel says the huge battery takes three and a half hours to recharge thanks to flash charge technology in the supplied 12V/2A charger.

We recently reported on the LG X Power2, which has a 4,500mAh battery that can last up to 26 hours. The K10000 Pro simply laughs in the face of it and its comparatively puny battery life.

However, it's the battery that is the headline-grabbing spec, as elsewhere you'll find a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display with Gorilla Glass coating, 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. These are all upgrades over the original K10000's 1GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Design-wise, going by the teaser image, there appears to be what looks like a fingerprint scanner underneath the rear camera and a leather-effect rear panel. There's also glimpse of what looks like a pen in the image, which could be a stylus, but that one is up for debate.

Details concerning the camera have yet to be released, but the previous version had an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 3-megapixel sensor on the front. We'd expect the K10000 Pro to have the same or something slightly better.

It's also not clear which version of Android the Pro will ship with, here's hoping it's a newer version than 5.1 Lollipop that came pre-installed with its predecessor.

Oukitel says the K10000 Pro should go on sale sometime in June, but hasn't given anything more concrete, and it's unlikely to be made available in the UK. However sites such as Gearbest.com make it possible to buy foreign phones in the UK, so best to keep your eyes peeled nearer the launch date.