Want to see the best Adidas trainers ever? Sneakers with built-in drum machine

Gadgets
  Inspired by Roland TR-808
  Play beats with volume control

Digital branding agency Neely & Daughters was tasked with coming up with the coolest pair of Adidas trainers ever made, as part of a pitch for the Mi Adidas label and it certainly met the requirements.

The Mi Adidas TR-808 sneakers are not only tasty-looking basketball hi-tops, they have a TR-808 drum machine built inside - hence the name.

The Roland TR-808 drum machine is legendary, dating back to the early 80s and synonymous with the early days of hip hop. So putting the same technology inside the custom trainers is a masterstroke.

The Mi Adidas TR-808 shoes are equipped with a volume control on the side and the ability to fiddle with six pre-programmed settings. You can also listen to the type of beats used in a video put together by the agency (above).

Unfortunately, there are no plans to ever release an actual pair of the TR-808s. They were only ever designed to be a prototype concept and are destined to remain the best Adidas shoes never made.

You'll have to make do with the 3D-printed Futurecraft 4D sneakers instead. Adidas confirmed last month that it will be putting them on sale later this year and subsequently mass-producing pairs by the end of 2018.

