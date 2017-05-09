Amazon Echo Show: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Amazon Echo Show: Release date, specs and everything you need to knowEvleaks
Details about a new Amazon Echo device have leaked online in recent days. Called Echo Show, the new device will be the first Echo product to feature a screen and should usher in some new features previously unavailable on Echo devices. Here's everything you need to know about it.
- Amazon's touchscreen Echo with video calling could launch this week
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Alexa
Amazon Echo Show: Design
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Built-in camera
- Black and white colour finishes
Thanks to a couple of leaks, we already have a pretty good idea as to what the Amazon Echo Show will look like. It will be much larger than the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Look, but that's because it has to house what is likely a 7-inch touchscreen.
Rather than adopt a cylindrical form factor of current Echo devices, the Echo Show will be much squarer in shape, with the touchscreen at the top and a speaker underneath. There should also be a camera just above the screen which could be used for video calls (more on that later).
Finally, we expect the Echo Show to be available in black and white finishes, since there have been image leaks showing it in both colours. The current Echo is also available in black and white, so this is entirely plausible.
Amazon Echo Show: Features
- Smart home control
- Voice and video calls
- Possible fashion advice, similar to Echo Look
The Echo Show will of course arrive with Alexa onboard. It will be able to carry out the same functions as the current Echo devices, such as controlling smart home products, creating shopping baskets and telling you the day's news and weather.
It might also be capable of making and receiving phone calls and video calls, thanks to the camera in the top. It's currently not clear if the video call feature will be available at launch, or will be added with a future software update.
Amazon is also rumoured to be testing intercom capabilities between Echo devices, so if you had the Echo Show in your kitchen and your children had Echos in their rooms, you could tell them dinner was ready without having to shout up the stairs.
The camera may also let the Echo Show perform the same or similar functions as the recently announced Echo Look, that analyses your fashion choices and gives you advice. The big difference between the two is that the Echo Look is only available in the US on an invite-only basis, whereas the Echo Show should receive a wider launch.
Amazon Echo Show: Release Date and Price
The Amazon Echo Show is expected to go up for preorder on 9 May 2017, with a US launch set for 28 June. In the US it's expected to cost $229.99, which isn't too much more than the Echo's original $179.99 launch price.
The Echo Look should make its way to the UK and Germany, but a specific launch date hasn't been set. When it does arrive, it should cost £219.99 and €239.99 respectively.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
Amazon Echo Show: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Amazon Echo Show: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- GE's new Sol smart lamp comes with Alexa, now available to preorder
- Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
- Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device to control your home through Siri
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo Look is the personal assistant that replaces your mirror
- Google Wifi review: Whole home internet coverage done right
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart wants to make oral care sexy with connected toothbrush
- Amazon Alexa finally lets you control the colour of lights with your voice
- Google Wifi's latest feature isn't going to make your kid very happy
- Amazon Echo Show: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Panasonic Lumix TZ90 review: The ultimate travel camera?
- Google Fuchsia OS: What is it and what does it power?
- This is what Google's new Fuchsia operating system looks like
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- What are Spotify Codes and how to use them?
- Harman Kardon Invoke speaker has Microsoft Cortana for brains
- Want to see the best Adidas trainers ever? Sneakers with built-in drum machine
- Citymapper to trial its own smart bus transportation service in London
Comments