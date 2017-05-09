Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soonPocket-lint
Microsoft will not use its Shanghai event to announce a Surface Pro 5.
In an interview with CNET, Microsoft’s devices chief, Panos Panay, said Microsoft doesn't plan to introduce a new Surface Pro 5 model until there's "an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line." Panay explained a "meaningful change" doesn't just mean the latest processor or a similar hardware upgrade. He also made it clear that "there's no such thing as the Surface Pro 5" right now.
Earlier this month, Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Laptop at an education-focused event, and then a couple days later, it invited the media to another hardware event in Shanghai, sparking rumours that the company is planning to finally update its Surface Pro line, but now we know that's officially not the case. Panay's recent comments lead us to believe the Surface Pro 4 will be around for a while longer.
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- Windows 10 S is a streamlined version of Windows for education
"What I'm super, super sure of is that the people using a Pro 4 have a product that's going to be competitive for five years," Panay said. So, what does that mean? We think you shouldn't expect a Surface Pro 5 anytime soon. But there may be some Surface news at Microsoft's next event. Current reports even think Microsoft may refresh the Surface Pro 4 with Kaby Lake processors.
We'll know for sure later this month.
Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: The best tablets and 2-in-1 devices available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
Hurry! Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablets are £25 off right now
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- Hurry! Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablets are £25 off right now
- Does this leak prove Motorola is working on a new Android tablet?
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Perfect entertainment... for a price
- Tablets for kids: How to setup an Amazon Fire tablet for children
- Best Apple iPad (2017) cases: Protect your new 9.7-inch iPad
- New Apple iPad (2017) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: What's the difference?
- New Apple iPad (2017) vs iPad Air 2: What's the difference?
- New Apple iPad (2017) vs iPad Pro 9.7: What's the difference?
- Which iPad is best for you? iPad mini 2 vs iPad mini 4 vs iPad Air 2 vs new iPad vs iPad Pro 9.7 vs iPad Pro 12.9
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Amazon's touchscreen Echo with video calling could launch this week
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- This is what Google's new Fuchsia operating system looks like
- Harman Kardon Invoke speaker has Microsoft Cortana for brains
- What are Spotify Codes and how to use them?
- Panasonic Lumix TZ90 review: The ultimate travel camera?
- IFA 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest consumer electronics show
- Watch Anthony Joshua's amazing win over Klitschko in virtual reality
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
Comments