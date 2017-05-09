Amazon's touchscreen Echo with video calling could launch this week

Amazon's touchscreen Echo with video calling could launch this weekEvleaks
Amazon's next Echo device will probably have a 7-inch touchscreen, and it could be announced within the next 24 hours.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon might announce a new Echo as early as 9 May. The device is expected to feature support for video calling. It might also support internet-based phone calls, sort of like how you can place calls through Skype. These calling features could be rolled out in stages, however, as Amazon is also testing intercom capabilities between other, existing Echo devices.
The new Echo will also support Alexa voice commands. It might also support some of the features found in the Echo Look, another Echo device Amazon announced earlier this month. That product, which helps you make fashion choices with the help of artificial intelligence, is currently available via an invite-only scheme, whereas the new touchscreen Echo will likely be widely available at launch.
The WSJ seems to think Amazon will price the touchscreen Echo, images of which leaked out last week, at more than $200 (£154). Keep in mind the original Echo speaker launched in 2014 and currently sells for $149, while the Echo Tap and Echo Dot have cheaper price tags.
Amazon’s employees have been testing the new Echo for several months. It should start shipping in June.
