This is what Google's new Fuchsia operating system looks like

Google is developing an entirely new operating system, and we now know what the interface looks like thanks to fresh leaks.

It was first revealed last year that Google has a new operating system in the works. It's called Fuchsia. And Fuchsia has already been given an early user interface with a card-based design, according to Ars Technica, which posted a video and images of the yet-to-be-announced software. The interface is reportedly called Armadillo. It was actually first discovered by Kyle Bradshaw at Hotfix.

Unlike Android OS or Chrome OS, both of which are based on Linux, Fuchsia is built on Magenta, a new kernel created by Google. Meanwhile, Armadillo is built in Google’s Flutter SDK, which is used to create cross-platform code capable of running on multiple operating systems. Ars Technica has compiled the Armadillo system UI, and it seems like Fuschia is intended to be a smartphone or tablet OS.

With Armadillo, different cards can be dragged around for use in a split-screen or tabbed interface. They even appear to offer up Google Now-like suggestions. Unfortunately, there's not much else to go on. We don't yet know what Google plans to do with Fuchsia. Will it replace Android and Chrome OS? Is it just a project Google is testing out? These are just a few of our unanswered questions.

But with Google I/O right around the corner, we may learn more about Fuchsia soon.