Watch Anthony Joshua's amazing win over Klitschko in virtual reality

Anthony Joshua's 11th round victory over Wladimir Klitschko was an incredible feat - capping one of the best bouts of boxing we've seen in many years. If you managed to catch it on Pay-Per-View you were lucky indeed.
If not, you can always relive the fight as Sky has created a 12-minute film documenting Joshua's win. What's more, it's presented in virtual reality.
Developed and put together by Sky VR Studios, the film was made using a custom-built rig including eight 360-degree cameras. It follows the fighters from their preparations, walk to the ring through the 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley and as they trade punches. You certainly get a unique perspective.
"There’s no doubt that this was one of the all-time great heavyweight fights, and it was an incredible to be given such unprecedented access to the action. The resulting film takes viewers closer to the action than ever before – closer than Arnie's ringside seat," said Neil Graham, executive producer of Sky VR Studios.
You can watch the VR film on an iOS or Android device, through the dedicated Sky VR app on Google Play or Apple's App Store. You can use any mobile headset that is compatible with Android phones or the iPhone.
Alternatively, you can also watch it on Samsung Gear VR, Daydream and Oculus Rift.
Those without a headset can also view it in 2D and swipe their fingers on the screen for a 360-degree view.
Other Sky VR productions are in development, including a virtual tour of London's Natural History Museum with Sir David Attenborough as a virtual guide.
