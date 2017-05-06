Moto Z2 Play might be thinner but will have a smaller battery, leak says

Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a follow-up to the Moto Z Play, but it might not be as awesome as the original.

Motorola introduced the Moto Z Play, an Android modular smartphone, last August. It's a mid-range version of the Moto Z, which debuted a couple months before the Moto Z Play. It's mostly known for having a larger battery and a headphone jack, though it's also thicker and heavier than the Moto Z. And like most of the other Moto Z-branded modular devices, it has a relatively affordable price tag.

According to VentureBeat's Evan Blass, who has a reliable track record when it comes to leaking mobile news, the follow-up to the Moto Z Play will be called Moto Z2 Play, and it'll be thinner and have less battery life (compared to its predecessor). While the original Moto Z Play had a 3510mAh battery, the Moto Z2 Play will likely come with a 3000mAh battery and be 1mm thinner and 20g lighter.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat-powered Moto Z2 Play will therefore be 6mm thick and weigh 145g. It also reportedly feature a Snapdragon 626 chip with eight cores at 2.2GHz. It will keep the same graphical processing chip, an Adreno 506, and have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As for the display, it will also remain the same. And the main camera could be reduced to a 12-megapixel, f/1.7 sensor.

It therefore seems like the Moto Z2 Play will get a few upgrades and maybe even a couple downgrades. We don't yet know anything about pricing or a release date, so we'll keep you posted as we learn more.