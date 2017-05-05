This is what Amazon's touchscreen Echo device probably looks like

Amazon is expected to launch a new Echo device soon, and thanks to two new leaks, we know what it will probably look like.

We've known for a while that Amazon is developing a touchscreen version of the Echo speaker, but it was hard to imagine its form factor. Would it be another cylindrical can with a Kindle-like tablet strapped to the side of it? Well, AFTVnews has posted a photo reportedly taken from Amazon’s servers. It shows a black device that appears to be a video monitor with a speaker and a camera. This may be the new Echo.

But that's not all: Evan Blass at VentureBeat also tweeted an image of the device, but in white, meaning if it is indeed the new Echo, you will be able to get it in a choice of colours, just like you can do with the original Echo. And because the second leak came from Blass, who has a reliable track record when it comes to leaking gadget news, we're a little more confident about this device actually being the new Echo.

There's no other details such as specs or pricing or availability to go along with these leaks, but previous reports have suggested the new Echo will be able to let users ask Alexa for something and then engage with the touchscreen for more complex interactions. You may be able to ask Alexa for the weather and then see it on the screen, for instance.

Also, because the device appears to have a video camera, you may be able to place video calls or take photos. We'll keep you posted as we learn more. Keep in mind Amazon is thought to announce its touchscreen Echo device sometime in May.