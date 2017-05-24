Microsoft Surface Pro event: What was launched and how to watch

Microsoft Surface Pro event: What was launched and how to watchMicrosoft
Microsoft held a special event in Shanghai on Tuesday 23 May, which it used to announce three Surface devices.
Two of them had been previously revealed at other recent events, the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio, although it was revealed that they will be coming to China too. However, the new Surface Pro was unveiled for the first time globally. So here's everything that was revealed at the #MicrosoftEvent in Shanghai and how you can catch up.
Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When was it?
Microsoft held its event in Shanghai on 23 May but didn't livestream it (apart from a Chinese language version on a website there). However, you can read a timeline of what happened on its blog here.
Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: Where can you watch?
You can re-watch Microsoft executives announce the Surface Pro here:
Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: What was launched?
Apart from confirmation that the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio devices will be available from 15 June - in China too - the main product revealed at the event was an all-new Surface Pro. It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense screen and runs on a seventh-generation Intel processor. There is also a new Surface Pen, with a claimed 4,096 levels of pressure.
Upgraded, versatile, and exceptionally powerful, with iconic Surface design. Meet the new Microsoft #SurfacePro. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/o1RQjzlySE— Microsoft Surface (@surface) May 23, 2017
The biggest changes between the new Pro and existing Pro 4 is that the newer model is lighter, weighing just 0.77kg. It also has a bigger battery, with a claimed life of up to 13.5 hours between charges.
You can read more about the new Surface Pro here.



