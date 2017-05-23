Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When is it and what to expect?

Microsoft is holding yet another hardware event this year.

The company recently held an event in New York City, where it revealed products aimed at the education sector. Those included Windows 10 S, a new operating system that only has access to apps from the Windows Store (which has been done to make sure everything runs quickly), and the Surface Laptop, a laptop that will go head-to-head with Apple's MacBook Air when it launches in June.

But education isn't all Microsoft is focusing on this year it seems, as the company has released a teaser to say there will be another event on 23 May in Shanghai to show off what's next for Microsoft. But what exactly is next? Microsoft isn't giving anything away, but we took a few educated guesses as to what the computing giant has up its sleeve. Here's what you need to know.

MicrosoftEvent will hold its event in Shanghai, China on 23 May beginning at 4 am PST (7 am EST/ 12 pm GMT). The company said you can follow along with updates on its blog here.

Microsoft's VP of Devices, Panos Panay, tweeted a teaser from his account that included the hashtag #Surface. Panay credits himself as being the creator of the Surface series of devices, so it would be fair to assume there will be another new Surface device on the way. Considering we've just been given the Surface Laptop, it's unlikely to be another computer, but could instead be the Surface Pro 5 2-in-1.

Although Microsoft firmly denied that there was a Surface Pro 5 in the works, it looks a new Surface Pro is indeed coming, thanks to a new leak. We know what you're thinking: this looks a lot like the current Surface Pro 4 that launched in 2015. Physically, the update doesn't look any different to the existing model, but Venture Beat said will simply be called the Surface Pro - losing the number.

That makes sense if you're from the Apple School of thought (think MacBook Pro), and it's better than calling it the Pro 4S or Pro 4.5 or something. Reportedly the changes will be under the skin, with Intel's seventh-generation chips used and presumably some other hardware changes. VentureBeat said that the pen and keyboard to accompany the Surface Pro will be available in a range of colours, too.

There will more than likely be several different variations of the Surface Pro 5 available when it does launch, with different processor speeds and storage. As for price, we can't be sure, but the starting price will be somewhere between £700 and £1000.

Microsoft is teasing new products ahead of its Surface event.

The company is expected to launch a new Surface Pro device in Shanghai on 23 May, so naturally, a day before the event, Microsoft's Surface chief has taken to Instagram to publish a teaser. Panos Panay posted an image of what appears to be four Surface keyboards with the following caption: "Working session. 30 hours to go." These keyboards essentially look like Type Covers in new colours.

They also appear to be wrapped in alcantara, the same fabric also used on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop.

Talks of a Surface Phone have been on and off in recent months and years. At one point there were strong rumours to suggest Microsoft would channel its Surface laptop 2-in-1 technology into a powerful phone. But since then the company has sold off its phone patents, implying it won't be working on a phone itself.

But we've then seen images of a possible Surface Phone, although some media outlets thought it was a Windows Phone made by Dell. We haven't heard much more on the subject since those images surfaced.

However, Alcatel manufactures Microsoft branded phones, and Alcatel is headquartered in Shanghai, the same city where Microsoft's event is taking place. It could therefore be possible that we'll either see a new Microsoft phone unveiled, or at the very least get an update on the current state of play.

Of course, until Microsoft officially reveal whatever it's planning on 23 May, we can only speculate. We'll be sure to bring you the very latest news and product announcements as and when we hear them.