Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: What was launched?

Microsoft held a special event in Shanghai on Tuesday 23 May, which it used to announce three Surface devices.
Two of them had been previously revealed at other recent events, the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio, although it was revealed that they will be coming to China too.
However, the new Surface Pro was unveiled for the first time globally.
So here's everything that was revealed at the #MicrosoftEvent in Shanghai and how you can catch up on further details.
Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When was it?
Microsoft held its event in Shanghai, China on 23 May but didn't livestream it (apart from a Chinese language version on a website there). However, you can read a timeline of what happened on its blog here.
Apart from confirmation that the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio devices will be available from 15 June - in China too - the main product revealed at the event was an all-new Surface Pro.
Upgraded, versatile, and exceptionally powerful, with iconic Surface design. Meet the new Microsoft #SurfacePro. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/o1RQjzlySE— Microsoft Surface (@surface) May 23, 2017
It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense screen and runs on a 7th gen Intel processor. There is also a new Surface Pen with a claimed 4,096 levels of pressure.
The biggest changes between the new Pro and existing Pro 4 is that the newer model is lighter, weighing just 0.77kg. It also has a bigger battery, with a claimed life of up to 13.5 hours between charges.
You can read more about the new Surface Pro here.
